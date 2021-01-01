Inspired by power-dressing movement of the 80's, this dress is crafted in London and features double-breasted design with a round neck, a notched lapel, elasticated cut out shoulder puff sleeves in cropped length, hidden side pockets and a rear zip. This style is complete with a fitted waist, a feminine slit at the side front and centre back. Carry your professional attire with you from office to drinks after work, casual networking events to dinner parties. Made in London's high end fashion ateliers in boutique quantities with a strong focus on sustainability. ~French seam finishes. Fabric Contents: Cotton %100 Care Instructions: Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Asymmetric Lapel A-Line Dress (Sapphire ) Medium Femponiq London