From terra dea
Women's Artisanal White Cotton Acapulco Reversible High Waist Bikini Bottoms Snake/ XXS Terra Dea
The Acapulco's classic style and simplicity never goes out of style, proving it to be one of our most popular bikinis. It's reversible and versatile giving you multiple ways to wear either on the snake print or white side. These full brief bottoms are the best bikini bottoms ever! Giving great comfort and control with the triple layered detail and high waist that really helps to shape & sculpt. Triple layered for superior comfort and control. Made using ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon from ocean and landfill waste. Ultrachlorine resistant Sun cream and oil resistant Shape retention & Muscle control UV protection Super soft to the touch Extra comfort Reversible (SNAKE & WHITE) Ethically made in our UK based studio. Also available as a set Made using ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon from ocean and landfill waste. 78% Recycled PA 22% EA To keep your garment looking its absolute best we recommend washing as follows; > Hand wash in warm water. (or on a very delicate cool cycle) > Do Not tumble dry > Do Not iron > Store in the cotton bikini bag provided