Everyone defines minimalist bracelets to be something different, but we think that you'll find this beautiful solid copper bracelet perfect for when you want style and healing benefits. Long thought to be restorative with health benefits, this thin rope bracelet is a gorgeous option for still feeling like a style leader. Sitting just right on the wrist, this will give you classy and delicate everyday style that will back itself up with this lifetime wear that only handmade quality can offer. Durable and waterproof to hold up to daily wear! It doesn't need any care, wear it all the time! Women's Artisanal Copper The Healer Knotted & Beaded Ultra Thin Solid Bracelet For Harbour UK Bracelets