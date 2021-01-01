Shaping and skimming your curves perfectly with a figure-enhancing silhouette, this statement floor-length dress will do the talking for you any place you go! Cinched in at the waist with sophisticated knot design, Clara's plunging v neck and tantalizing thigh slit make it a must-have for glamorous evenings out. Handmade Bodycon fit Long sleeves Low v-neck Knot detail Thigh split Floor-length design Available in Black and Rose Gold 95% polyester, 5% Lycra Dry clean or hand wash Women's Artisanal Black Clara Glittery Plunge Front Knot Floor-Length Dress Large Sarvin