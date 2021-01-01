Lolas bags are handmade by native Mexicans from the Southeast of Mexico. Handmade woven recycled plastic travel bag and clutch with Sterling Silver Plated Signature Flower and Lola's brand logo plate. Clutch Included and match the color of the bag(reference picture included) Magnetic Button Snap Clasp in the middle and the sides to maintain the bag closed Inside Lobster Claw Clasp Keychain with Ring perfect to hold your clutch and keys. 100% Handmade in Mexico Braided plastic top handles Waterproof Hand washable Very lightweight and durable totes Also available in other sizes Wipe gently with a soft damp cloth. Women's Artisanal Grey Chevron Travel Tote With Clutch Lolas Bag