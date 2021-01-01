Advertisement
The CELINE oversized button-down boyfriend top features an oversized sharp collar, large bat wing sleeves with wide cuffs and buttons, a curved high/low hemline, low back slit, an epaulet strap to roll up your sleeves and a front patch pocket. Paying homage to the Flash Dance era, you can wear CELINE as a blouse or over your tanks and tube tops. Note: this is an oversized top please refer to measurements below. Shown here in off-white Pearl. Also available in Monet Cheetah and Blue Stripe. Upcycled poly/rayon blend Green Dry Clean for best results or hand wash, line dry and steam wrinkles. Model is 5'9" and wears a SMALL. Women's Artisanal White Celine Oversized Boyfriend Button Down Top Medium LAHIVE