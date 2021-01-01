Women's Artisanal Green Candy Oval Hoop Dark DAIXA SOMED

From daixa somed
Glossy Candy Collection: Candy-colored sweetness for your beautiful lobes. These huggie hoops are the most coveted accessory of the season. Crafted in sterling silver, plated in 24K gold, and coated with extra-glossy enamel. Designed to be worn for any occasion and finished with secure hinged closure for everyday wear. Each pair of earrings is made entirely in my studio in Barcelona. You need to avoid interaction with chlorine, perfumes, or other liquids. The resistance of the jewels 24K gold plated can change according to environmental conditions. They can also change due to the ph of the skin. To keep your 24K gold plated Daixa Somed jewels clean, you can rub them very softly with a dry cloth. Always avoid cleansers and soapy water. Material: 925 Sterling Silver. Finish: 24K Yellow Gold Plated. Extra shiny enamel and zirconias (hand polishing). Stones: AAA grade zirconia. Designed and handmade in Barcelona.