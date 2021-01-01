Advertisement
The Vishnu ring aims to capture a solar system. This adjustable statement ring is handmade in 22K gold-filled brass and rutilated quartz. CALISTA jewelry aims to capture the magic of myths in each jewelry piece. This ring is inspired in Vishnu, the "preserver" of the Hindu Trimurti. He represents the cohesion force that maintains the universe in equilibrium. In this piece, we represent such cohesion as a solar system in perfect harmony. Each of our jewelry pieces has a story behind it, from its inception to its creation, its original design is created by the founders of CALISTA and handmade by Mexican artisans, with the highest quality and finest attention to details. CALISTA jewelry pieces are made with high quality materials, but it is best to take care of them by storing them in their original jewelry bag and avoid excessive contact with water, soap, perfume, lotion or cleaning products for best preservation of the gold filling. Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange/Gold Brass Vishnu Ring With Rutilated Quartz CALISTA