We love it golden! Our necklace Petra is made of gold-plated, recycled brass. Every piece is unique. Made by hand in Germany. It comes in a beautiful Smilla Brav jewellery box. After each use gently wipe your jewellery with a soft cloth and store it in the original Smilla Brav jewellery box or dust bag. Always protect it from sharp blows, scratching, chemicals, sunlight and heat/cold. Keep silver in a dark, cool and dry place. Salt water, detergents, harsh chemicals such as chlorine bleach, hairspray, perfume and perspiration can cause damage and discolouration. Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Twisted Chain Necklace Petra Smilla Brav