From opes robur
Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Pointed Ring Opes Robur
Advertisement
New to the Luxe collection, the Opes Robur Gold Pointed Ring offers a touch of sparkle to any occasion. A beautifully delicate and feminine ring handcrafted from the finest materials. Perfect as a luxury accessory for evenings or everyday wear. This beautiful design is perfect for the modern women. Handcrafted from white brass and finished with a thick layer of non-fading 24K Yellow Gold. Completed with a fully micro paved top bar giving off an array of sparkle. Complete with luxury box set, jewellery pouch and certificate of authenticity. Wipe clean with a Jewellery polishing cloth. Avoid contact with harsh chemicals. YOUR ORDER HELPS REPOPULATE RAINFORESTS; 1 order = 1 tree. For every order placed, we plant 1 tree in some of the worlds most devastated areas. Your order helps create jobs for women in remote communities, re-populate our rainforests and rebuild our planet for the next generation. Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Pointed Ring Opes Robur