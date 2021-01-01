The Penny paperclip chain is a beautiful dainty chain that can be easily layered up with pearl or chunkier styles. Made from tarnish resistant 24K Gold Filled, long-lasting perfect for daily wear. Product Information 24k Gold Filled Base Metal - Brass Caring and Storing Your Jewellery should be the very last thing you put on, any lotions, deodorants, perfumes, household items can seriously harm your jewels and discolor them. When your jewellery is not in use, store in a soft cloth or in a box to avoid scratches, keep them stored separately from other jewels as metal rubbing against metal affects the jewellery. Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Penny Paperclip Chain Necklace Mabe & A