Lightweight and layer-able, these small hoops are sure to make a big statement. We love to double up on these if you have multiple piercings, or mix & match your metals with a silver and gold pair! For a bolder look, pair these with the Helix Hoops in Large. Made from 14k gold plating over brass and hypo-allergenic posts. For increased longevity, keep jewelry clean and dry using a soft cloth. Avoid wearing your jewelry in the shower or during exercise, and wear after applying perfume or hairspray. Protect your piece from rain and humidity. When not wearing, be sure to store inside a jewelry box or soft jewelry pouch, such as the pink branded BIKO pouch provided. All BIKO pieces are plated in 14k gold or rhodium, over brass. They do not tarnish or cause discolouration on the skin. All earring posts are surgical stainless steel, and hypo-allergenic. Wear your BIKO jewels often, and love them always. Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Helix Hoops Small BIKO