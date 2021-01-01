Advertisement
Feeling the summer vibes already? Funky, colourful and never ever too boring. Our bijoux collection is perfect for letting the sunshine in your life. Our elephant hoops are made of gold-plated brass, carved corals and one-of-a-kind freshwater pearls. You can take the pearls out and wear the hoops solo or in different variations. Every piece is unique. They are assembled by hand in Germany. They come in a beautiful Smilla Brav jewellery box. After each use gently wipe your jewellery with a soft cloth and store it in the original Smilla Brav jewellery box or dust bag. Always protect it from sharp blows, scratching, chemicals, sunlight and heat/cold Keep silver in a dark, cool and dry place. saltwater, detergents, harsh chemicals such as chlorine bleach, hairspray, perfume and perspiration can cause damage and discolouration Made by hand in Heidelberg Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange/White Brass Elephant Hoop Earrings Smilla Brav