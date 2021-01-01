Advertisement
Meet the new kid on the block. Our signature droplet charm is paired with it's slightly taller friend to create a harmonious and 'charming' double whammy. Hand-cast and polished to mirror perfection. Your layering go-to. Made from 14k gold plating over brass, hypoallergenic, hand-cast & polished forms. For increased longevity, keep jewelry clean and dry using a soft cloth. Avoid wearing your jewelry in the shower or during exercise, and wear after applying perfume or hairspray. Protect your piece from rain and humidity. When not wearing, be sure to store inside a jewelry box or soft jewelry pouch, such as the pink branded BIKO pouch provided. All BIKO pieces are plated in 14k gold or rhodium, over brass. They do not tarnish or cause discolouration on the skin. All earring posts are surgical stainless steel, and hypo-allergenic. Wear your BIKO jewels often, and love them always. Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Droplet Pendant - Double BIKO