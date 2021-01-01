From calista
Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Bennu Ring CALISTA
The Bennu ring is handcrafted by master artisans in 22K gold-filled brass. Easily adjustable, can fit various ring sizes. CALISTA jewelry aims to capture the magic of myths in each jewelry piece, the Bennu ring is part of the new collection inspired in the Egyptian mythology. This ring represents the wings of a mythological bird: the Bennu. Reborn from its ashes, it represents the power of renovation. Each of the CALISTA jewelry pieces has a story behind it, from its inception to its creation, its original design is created by the founders of CALISTA and handmade by Mexican artisans, with the highest quality and the finest attention to details. CALISTA jewelry pieces are made with high-quality materials, but it is best to take care of them by storing them in their original jewelry bag Avoid excessive contact with water, soap, perfume, lotion, or cleaning products for the best preservation of the gold filling 100% nickel-free Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Bennu Ring CALISTA