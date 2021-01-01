The densely grooved pieces of archaic jewelry take us back behind the scenes of a bygone era. Crumpled, striking pieces can be a contrasting addition to a clean style modern wardrobe, connecting past and present. Archaic stud earrings are the smallest pieces of jewelry in the collection. If you love stud earrings, you can now expand your repertoire with an eternal little piece. STORAGE/CLEANING: Store your Eva Remenyi jewelry separate from other jewelry to prevent scratches and protect gold-plating Clean with a soft cloth or a special jewelry cleaning cloth MATERIAL: 24 carat gold-plated brass Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Archaic Stud Earrings EVA REMENYI