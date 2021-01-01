From eva remenyi
Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Archaic Necklace EVA REMENYI
The pieces of the collection have exciting surfaces. The densely grooved pieces of archaic jewelry take us back behind the scenes of a bygone era. Crumpled, striking pieces can be a contrasting addition to a clean style modern wardrobe, connecting past and present. ARCHAIC SOLID NECKLACE It is not the most common necklace shape, but that is why it looks so good. You can either wear it with a loose white T-shirt and jeans combo or with a more elegant outfit. Add a longer necklace in the same color to get a smashing look. MATERIAL: 24 carat gold-plated brass STORAGE/CLEANING: - store your eVe by Eva Remenyi jewelry separate from other jewelry to prevent scratches and protect gold-plating - clean with a soft cloth or a special jewelry cleaning cloth