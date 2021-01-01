18k gold plated sterling silver huggies with 3 circular white zirconias plus 6 mini white zirconias with a navette shaped hanging zirconia. Our products arise from the harmonic and irreverent attraction for small treasures. They combine simplicity with attention to detail for creating an aesthetically perfect combination for your ear party! Material: 18k gold plated sterling silver. Anchoring: Pressure system Jewelry care: It is advisable not to wear the jewelry whilst exercising, bathing, showering or going to the beach. If a piece is exposed to water, then dry it gently & thoroughly with a soft cloth as moisture can cause tarnishing and may weaken mechanisms or clasps. Women's Artisanal Gold Bayan Mini Navette Hoop Earrings Mel & Alecrim