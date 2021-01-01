White baroque cultivated freshwater pearls on sterling silver post earrings. Pearls worn close to the skin add a certain lustre to the wearer and are a great accessory to any outfit. All Mounir jewellery is designed and carefully handmade in our London studio and all the pearls we use are carefully sourced to fit our designs. Due to the organic nature of pearls each piece is unique and might vary slightly in finish. These pearl earrings will be despatched in our signature gift packaging. Please note that as with all pearls due care and attention is needed. Each piece should be kept seperately and should not come into contact with any water or chemicals including perfume and hair spray. To clean after wear wipe gently with a sot lint free polishing cloth. Women's Artisanal White Baroque Pearl Stud Earrings MOUNIR LONDON