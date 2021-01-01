From qua vino
Featuring a heart-shaped neckline that resembles a lovely sour apple with an elegant color combination. This top is a sportswear showing the unique sensibility of QUA VINO with a charming chest line that blends with lovely colors. Tone down indigo pink and burgundy combination or refreshing mint blue and bluish green combination. The two-colored strap that runs from the shoulder to the back-V line allows you to move freely without pressure from the shoulders and armholes, providing a bold and cool feeling. The wide waistband minimizes curling, supports the chest stably, and creates the beautiful waistline with an appropriate length. There is an opening on the inside of the chest where the padding can be added or removed, and we will send you medium-sized oval-shaped pads Polyester 80% , Polyurethane 20% Wash with similar colours at 30ºc Do not iron Do not tumble dry Do not use bleach Made in Republic of Korea Women's Artisanal Green Athleisure Half-Length Top - Sour Apple Top Small QUA VINO