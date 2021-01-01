From kastur jewels
Women's Artisanal 22kt Gold Heritage Diamond, Ruby & Enamel Stud Earrings Kastur Jewels
Advertisement
An heirloom set of earrings, using a 15th century technique of 'kundan' - natural diamond/'polki' setting, with detailed stunning, enamel work on the backs of the earrings. Comes with an internationally recognised certificate. 5.61 carat 22kt gold; 0.42 carat natural diamond. 1.5 cm in full length; very light weight for pierced ears. All jewellery has been meticulously inspected prior to dispatching. It is a natural process for all products made of metal to tarnish with time. All items are delicate and should be handled with utmost care. The following is a general guide on looking after your Kastur Jewel and is in no way definitive guide on jewellery care: Do not leave and/or store jewellery in a damp environment Perfume should not be sprayed indirectly or directly on the jewellery Do not put any liquid on your jewellery All jewellery can be cleaned with a dry soft cotton cloth Women's Artisanal 22kt Gold Heritage Diamond, Ruby & Enamel Stud Earrings Kastur Jewels