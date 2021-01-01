These earring are made from recycled sterling silver which has been 18ct gold plated and are simplicity at its best. The hammered texture gives them a touch of uniqueness. All Mounirs silver jewellery is designed and carefully handmade in our London studio by skilled artisan jewellers. Due to its handcrafted nature each piece is unique and may vary slightly in finish which adds to its charm. The earrings will be sent out in our signature box. Please note that as with all jewellery due care and attention is needed. Each piece should be kept seperately and should not come into contact with any water or chemicals including perfume and hair spray. To clean we recommend using only a lint free polishing cloth. Women's Artisanal 18ct Gold Stud Earrings MOUNIR LONDON