From k-swiss

K-Swiss womens Arroyo Sneaker, White/Black-m, 5.5 US

$39.74 on sale
($45.00 save 12%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Mesh Upper Textile Collar Lining IMEVA Outsole IMEVA Midsole Die-cut EVA Sock Liner

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com