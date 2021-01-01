From sam edelman

Sam Edelman womens Aria Heeled Sandal Beige 6 M

$87.99 on sale
($140.00 save 37%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Dress stiletto Ankle strap that sits comfortably on ankle Zipper closure Target gender: female

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com