Women's Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Small Crossbody
The Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Small Crossbody works well for both long-distance travel and daily use. This bag features a locking main compartment with RFID blocking pockets to protect IDs and other important documents, and a slash-resistant, adjustable shoulder strap that prevents theft. Features and Benefits RFID blocking Main locking compartment with 2 open-top wall pockets Slash-resistant and adjustable shoulder strap Tethered key clip with LED light Back slash pocket with snap closure Dimensions: 10.5" x 7" x 2" Drop Length: (distance from shoulder or handle to top of bag): 14" - 26"