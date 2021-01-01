From travelon
Women's Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Convertible Backpack
Make every traveling trip memorable with Travelon' s Anti-Theft Classic Convertible Backpack. The main compartment has an RFID-blocking zippered pocket that keeps your personal information on credit cards and passports secure from data-skimmers. A removable, adjustable strap converts the bag from a backpack to a crossbody bag, adding to its versatility. This bag also comes with slash-proof body panels and shoulder straps to prevent incidents of slitting or gashing. Now you can focus on your sightseeing or business priorities without worrying about losing your personal items. Features and Benefits RFID-blocking zippered pocket and tethered key clip with LED light Slash-proof body panels and shoulder straps Mesh expansion pocket Front zip pocket Smooth glide, removable, adjustable strap Locking compartment 900 D polyester Dimensions: 8.5" x 12" x 3" Drop Length: 17.5" - 32"