Womens Gray & Violet Purple Evil Eye Sun Moon & Star Nazar Mati V-Neck T-Shirt

A malevolent glare given to the unaware. A pretty purple eyeball, grey stylized eyelashes with celestial sun, moon & star, triangle & circle shapes For the superstitious and believers of apotropaic magic. The bad eye motif, a supernatural curse of legend. An unlucky gaze known worldwide in many cultures & by many names. The Turkish, Indian & Pakistan Nazar, the Greek Mati, in Spain & Mexico Mal de Ojo. Designed specifically for men & women who want a good luck charm to ward off evil superstition. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem