Womens Ancient Rome - Punic Wars - Scipio Africanus World Tour V-Neck T-Shirt

Ancient Rome was the greatest empire in classical antiquity & history. Do you love Mediterranean and Italian history? This Ancient Roman themed design featuring a SPQR legionary eagle (Aquila) is perfect foe Saturnalia and other ancient pagan holidays. Scipio Africanus was one of greatest generals and military strategists of ancient Rome, winning the Second Punic War against Hannibal and Carthage. Was Ancient Roman history your favourite subject in college or university? This SPQR design is for you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem