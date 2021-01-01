From vionic
Women's Vionic Amanda Ballet Flat
Look stylish and feel comfortable dressed in the Vionic Amanda Ballet Flat. This sophisticated skimmer features a buckle detail for a dash of style. The Vionic Vio-Motion® Support technology includes Three-Zone Comfort and offers arch support, cushioning, and stability in every step. Features and Benefits Vionic Vio-Motion® Support technology Includes Three-Zone Comfort Arch support Ornament detail Removable polyurethane-covered EVA footbed Rubber outsole APMA accepted