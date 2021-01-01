Women's All Over Lace Cheeky Underwear - Auden Black M

The Allover Lace Cheeky Underwear from Auden™ treats your usual undergarments to darling, alluring style. The lace construction makes for an incredibly delicate and feminine look, helping you feel beautiful from the inside out. A fabric blend of nylon and spandex offers a light, barely-there feel that moves with you with its comfortable stretch. You’ll love the subtle allure of a cheeky cut, and its mid-rise design is compatible with a variety of your bottoms, making for a reliable piece you can reach for again and again for truly comfortable, beautiful wear. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.