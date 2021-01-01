Tommy Hilfiger Women's Adaptive Popover Shirt with Wide Neck Opening, Silver Pink Multi, SM

Designed with and for people with disabilities. Tommy Hilfiger women’s shirt. Vertical stripes add instant dimension to your look (even better in comfy, stretch fabric with a pop of color at the placket in our signature red, white and blue). Wide neck opening to make dressing easier. Close all fasteners prior to wash. Machine wash warm. Line dry. Do not iron magnets. Additional care instructions may be found on the garment. Magnets are safety tested. If you have a pacemaker, consult your physician before using our products. Magnetic closures at sleeves. Part of our Adaptive Collection, designed for ease of dressing in classic Tommy style.