Womens A Mother's Sacrifice Is Wine Funny Pregnancy Announcement V-Neck T-Shirt

Great new parent gift idea for expecting moms and mothers to be! Perfect baby shower gift for any pregnant wife from the supportive husband! A mother's sacrifice isn't giving birth...it's nine months without wine! Any women who are expecting a newborn baby girl or boy will love this gender reveal party gifts for parents! Makes a great way to announce the pregnancy reveal to friends and family or as a thoughtful present from the dad to be! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem