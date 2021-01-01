Womens 71st Birthday I Wine Removal Service I Label Wine Decanter V-Neck T-Shirt

Wine Removal Service since 1950. Celebrate becoming 71 years old with a wine bottle out of your wine cabinet or rack and pour from a wine decanter into your plastic red wine glasses. Funny wine accessories gifts for lovers of wine. Corks are for quitters. Cool wine and 71st birthday gifts for women and men. You enjoy white and red wine and maybe even own a wine making kit or supplies, wine cooler refrigerator, wine chiller and some fancy stemless wine glasses yourself. Cute as part of a wine gift basket. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem