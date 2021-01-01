From g steliste geburtstagsgeschenk g ste unterschrift

Womens 66th Birthday Guest Book Guest List Entry Decoration 66 Years V-Neck T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The 66th Birthday Guest List The funny saying on the top for the birthday child. The garment can sign family and friends. With a signature in the guest book, all guests of the birthday party can immortalise themselves. The great birthday gift for the special day. Matching decorative surprise for 66 year old person celebrating a birthday themed party. Fun product for birthday guests at the birthday party. Only sign then there are schnapps. Please note. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com