LaCrosse Women's 602247 Alpha Range 12" 5.0MM Waterproof Outdoor Boot, Black/Tan - 6 M

ZXT Rubber is ozone, abrasion and tear resistant with added tensile strength. Molded kick-off heel plate for easy hands-free removal. Active Fit with adjustable gusset for easy on/off and a secure, comfortable fit on foot Textured finger grips and angled top band make it easy to grab hold and pull on Multilayer rubber on the toe, heel and vamp for added durability and support. Moisture-wicking and quick-drying polyester jersey liner. Chocolate/Plum(602241), Gray/Balsam Green(602243), Black/Cerulean(602244), Brick Red(602245), Black/Pink(602246), Black/Tan(602247)