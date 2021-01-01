From new balance
New Balance Women's 574 V2 Essential Sneaker, Air/White, 12 W US
Advertisement
Iconic: The New Balance 574v2 sneakers boast the best of retro style and modern design elements. Featuring the signature silhouette sneakerheads have loved since the '80s, these iconic kicks are a must-have in your shoe closet. High-Tech: These aren't your typical lifestyle shoes. They have built-in technology for long-term wearability. ENCAP midsole cushioning combines soft foam with a durable polyurethane rim to deliver all-day support. Comfortable Construction: These sneakers are crafted for your comfort. They feature a lightweight upper so your foot won't feel constricted and a foam cushioned heel for a cloud-like feel. The rubber outsole is built to last wear after wear. NB Heritage: Put on these retro sneakers and feel the New Balance craftsmanship that made them a street style favorite. The bold color blocking and large N logo remain in this modern version of a classic shoe. Wear with Anything: In true New Balance form, the 574v2 can be worn with anything from jeans and a tee to sweats and a tank. These casual shoes can add a sporty touch to your more dressed-up looks or show off your style when you're looking laid-back.