Dr. Martens, Women's 2976 Nappa Leather Chelsea Boots in Black, Size 6
The 2976 Chelsea boot dates back to the 70s. And these tough, timeless boots are notorious for music and mayhem. This pair is crafted from soft Nappa leather that feels worn-in from the first step, and come marked with our signature yellow welt stitching and scripted AirWair heel loop. Pull-on style, with elastic gussets. Nappa is the softest leather in our archive: pliable and easy to wear in, with a natural smooth texture. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch.