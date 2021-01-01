This roman numeral charm includes a 16/18" chain as sold with a plain single charm. These numerals are also available with a cubic zirconia stone finish. They are available in Ecoated sterling silver or 22ct yellow gold vermeil over sterling silver that can also be worn as a charm on a hoop. It is gift ready with a branded cotton gift bag included. 1;I/2;II/3;III/4;IV/5;V/6;VI/7;VII/8;VIII/9;IX/10;X/11;XI/12;XII Made using sterling silver (.925) and then plated in 22ct gold vermeil, this is the highest coverage of plating available which we then finish with a clear e-coating to add longevity to each piece. Women's 22ct Gold Vermeil Plain Roman Numeral "Xi" SEOL + GOLD