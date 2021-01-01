These claw cubic zirconia charm hoop earrings are sold as a pair, available in Ecoated sterling silver, 22ct rose gold plate or 22ct yellow gold plated over .925 sterling silver with a hinged fitting to secure. It is gift ready with a branded cotton gift bag included with each sale. Made using sterling silver (.925) and then plated in 22ct gold vermeil, this is the highest coverage of plating available which we then finish with a clear e-coating to add longevity to each piece. Women's 22ct Gold Vermeil Claw Cz Hoop Earrings SEOL + GOLD