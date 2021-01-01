Mellow World Women's 2-in-1 Lightweight Tote and Zipper Pouch Duo, Water Resistant, Maroon, One Size

Dimensions: 15"(l) x 11. 5"(H) x 4. 5"(W). handle drop length: 8". Strap drop length: 22". Features: come with a removable zipper pouch and a detachable crossbody strap. Closure and material: magnetic snap. High quality peta-approved vegan leather. Two ways to carry: casual and fashion tote/ crossbody. Occasion: you can use it when going out, shopping, traveling or go to parties. Perfect gift for beloved, friends, parents, daughter, girlfriend, Christmas, saint valentine, birthday, mother's Day, new year, thanksgiving, Christmas etc.