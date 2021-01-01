Women's Wide Brim Straw Boater Hat with Guitar Strap Band - Universal Thread Natural, Brown

Keep your eyes stylishly shaded with this Natural Wide Brim Straw Boater Hat with Guitar Strap Band from Universal Thread™. This stylish boater hat makes a great summer essential for adding to lots of looks. Defined by a wide brim for sun shielding, it features a woven design with two-tone banded detailing around the base of the crown for fashion-forward style. The hat features a lightweight construction for a comfortable fit, and a pull-on style that makes it easy to wear. Pair with a range of summer outfits for versatile style. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Seagrass.