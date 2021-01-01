From universal thread

Women's Wide Brim Straw Boater Hat with Guitar Strap Band - Universal Thread Natural, Brown

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Keep your eyes stylishly shaded with this Natural Wide Brim Straw Boater Hat with Guitar Strap Band from Universal Thread™. This stylish boater hat makes a great summer essential for adding to lots of looks. Defined by a wide brim for sun shielding, it features a woven design with two-tone banded detailing around the base of the crown for fashion-forward style. The hat features a lightweight construction for a comfortable fit, and a pull-on style that makes it easy to wear. Pair with a range of summer outfits for versatile style. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Seagrass.

