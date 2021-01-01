From cool expert - comic - comic books stuff
Women Whispering - I Really Love Nerds - Comic Pop Art Tote Bag
Advertisement
You like nerdy topics? You are a tinkerer or love Comic Books, Superheroes and Comic things? Women Whispering - I Really Love Nerds - Comic Pop Art It's great for men, women and children. You love video games? You know about technology and like Nerd, Geek & Tech Humor, Science or Comics & Superhero topics? Then get this cool vintage Women Whispering - I Really Love Nerds - Comic Pop Art apparel. Cool Expert - Comic - Comic Books Stuff 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.