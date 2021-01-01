From sofia jeans by sofia vergara
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Tie Waist Straight Leg Sweater Pants
Para nuestra comunidad de habla hispana: Con un supercómodo tejido que te hace sentir a gusto y… ¿mencionamos que son anchos? Este holgado pantalón deportivo de Sofia Jeans de Sofia Vergara lleva la ropa de diario a otro nivel de estilo y comodidad. Exclusivamente en Walmart.com. Approx. Model Measurements: Height: 5’8-1/2”, Waist: 25”, Bust: 32”, Hips: 36”/Medidas aproximadas de la modelo: estatura: 5'8-1/2"; cintura: 25"; busto: 32"; caderas: 36" Model featured is wearing size S/La modelo viste una talla pequeña (S) Approx. inseam: 28-1/2"/Largo de entrepierna aproximado: 28-1/2" Wide leg; pull-on style/Pierna ancha; estilo fácil de poner Drawstring tie at waist/Nudo con cordón a la cintura Ribbing at sides/Acanalado a los lados Knit body/Tejido de punto Note: These sweatpants are lightweight and may be transparent. We recommend pairing with our Cap Sleeve Seamless Bodysuit./Nota: estos pantalones deportivos son ligeros y podrían ser transparentes. Recomendamos que se combinen con nuestro bodi manga corta sin costura Cap Sleeve Seamless Bodysuit. 38% Nylon/32% Recycled Polyester/25% Acrylic/5% Spandex/38% nailon; 32% poliéster reciclado; 25% acrílico; 5% licra Machine washable/Lavar a máquina Imported/Artículo importado Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Wide Leg Knit Pants Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. There's something about the cultural mix, sexiness, and energy of these clothes that makes you feel confident—wear something you absolutely love.