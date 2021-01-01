From kona sol
Women's Tie Waist Beach Cover Up Pants - Kona Sol Black S
Advertisement
Create the perfect beach-ready swim ensemble with your favorite swimwear and the Tie-Waist Beach Cover-Up Pants from Kona Sol™. Cut from a lightweight fabric for comfy all-day wear, these solid cover-up pants pair perfectly with any style of swim bottoms and tops to create chic, beach-ready swim looks. Styled with a chic tie-waist design for a stylish look and slits on the sides for breezy detail, these swim cover-up pants make a great go-to piece in your swim wardrobe. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Rayon.