From nickelodeon

Women's Nickelodeon Tie-Dye SpongeBob SquarePants Baseball Hat - Blue One Size

$15.00
In stock
Buy at target

Description

For the Nickelodeon SpongeBob Patrick Fans and everyone who enjoys the brand. add this fun cap to your wardrobe.The Patrick screaming design is custom embroidered. Our soft 6 Panel dad hats are made for men and women, features a 6 Panel design with vent holesan, and an adjustable fabric strap for closure. It also features Custom embroidered double-layered stitching. This is sized for adults sized 58 CM circumferrence. Crown Height : 5.25 inches. Brim Length: 2.75 inches. MATERIAL: 100percent POLY TWILL. SIZE: One size fits most. FEATURES: 6 Panel Unconstructed Crown with a Fabric Strap Closure with Metal Buckle. COLORS: MULTI. Color: blue. Gender: female. Pattern: Tie Dye Design.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com