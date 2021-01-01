Philosophy Women The Microdelivery Dream Peel Face Mask, 1.7 Oz

Philosophy The Microdelivery Dream Peel Face Mask, 1.7 Oz. The skin of your dreams awaits. The Microdelivery Dream Peel works overnight and over time to help reveal ultra-smooth, healthier-looking skin with refined lines and less-visible pores. The 6% AHAs and BHAs release while you sleep, in a clear-drying formula that stays put (and won't wind up on your pillowcase). A powerful blend of acids combined with philosophy's resetting probiotic complex and hibiscus extract helps refine the appearance of skin texture. WHAT IT DOES: - Progressive, non-aggressive peeling results - Formulated with resetting probiotic complex plus a powerful blend of acids with hibiscus extract - Helps reveal healthier-looking skin with refined lines, less-visible pores and increased luminosity