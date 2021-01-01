Thread Tank Women's Tee Shirts Charcoal - Charcoal 'Whatever Bye' Tee - Women

Charcoal 'Whatever Bye' Tee - Women. Round out your essential top rotation with this casual pick that boasts a supersoft fabric finished with a playful message. Size note: This item runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Full graphic text: Whatever bye.Note: Size S: 24'' long from high point of shoulder to hem52% cotton / 48% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.