Fifth Sun Women's Tee Shirts BLACK - Onward Black 'Gwniver' License Plate Fitted Tee - Juniors

Onward Black 'Gwniver' License Plate Fitted Tee - Juniors. Indulge your inner adventurer with the fantasy-inspired design of this supersoft cotton tee.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Full graphic text: Gwniver. New Mushroomton. QDN. NM 20.Size S: 20'' long from high point of shoulder to hemPrinted with phthalate-free water-based inks100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.