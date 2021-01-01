Fifth Sun Women's Tee Shirts BLACK - Snow White Black 'Poisoned Apple Orchard' Fitted Crewneck Tee - Juniors

Snow White Black 'Poisoned Apple Orchard' Fitted Crewneck Tee - Juniors. Inspired by their favorite Disney villain and sporting a frightfully festive design, this soft cotton tee is just the thing to add some magic to the season.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Full graphic text: Evil Queen's poisoned apple orchard. Est. 1938.Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.