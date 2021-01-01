Fifth Sun Women's Tank Tops BLACK - Black 'No We in Fries' Racerback Tank - Women & Juniors

Black 'No We in Fries' Racerback Tank - Women & Juniors. Whether you're working out or running errands, you'll look fabulous in this on-trend racerback tank that's made from a breathable cotton blend to keep you cool throughout the day.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Full graphic text: There's no "we" in friesSize S: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemPrinted with phthalate-free water-based inks60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.